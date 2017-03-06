Hungary joins Earth Hour again this year

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary is joining the Earth Hour initiative this year once again, when the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) encourages people around the world to switch lights off for an hour, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today. This year Earth Hour starts at 8.30 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 25.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement for the planet organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The event is held worldwide annually encouraging individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour, from 8.30 to 9.30 p.m. local time towards the end of March, as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.

WWF Hungary encourages more people to join this year, as they claim 2016 saw record hot temperatures, with record shrinking of ice caps as well. The organization stresses that those who say yes to switching their lights off for an hour also say yes to a sustainable future. According to the WWF, joining the initiative shows a “significant commitment.”

Last year a total of 178 countries — embracing approximately 2.4 billion people in 7,000 locations — participated in the initiative launched by the WWF in 2007.

“Earth Hour is more than an event. It is a movement. Over the last ten years, we have achieved massive environmental impact. Together with your support, weʼre helping change laws, lives and our planet! How great is that?” — WWF writes about the movement on its official website.