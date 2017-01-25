Hungaroring given two F1 test days in 2017

Christian Keszthelyi

Aside from the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, the Hungaroring motor racing circuit will see Formula One cars roaring on its asphalt for two additional days this year as the traveling circus holds official test days on August 1 and 2, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

(Photo: Hungaroring Media)

The FIA finalized its annual calendar at its last meeting and chose Hungary as the location of the summertime test, in an unexpected twist, as usually the Silverstone circuit in the U.K. has been used to host the summertime test days.

The Hungarian F1 weekend will therefore be an extended one this year, as the Hungaroring hosts the Grand Prix on July 28-30, before then playing host to the test days on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 1 and 2.

The other two in-season test days were granted to Bahrain on April 18 and 19, index.hu added.