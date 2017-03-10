Hungarian Gripens alerted for unidentified airliner

Christian Keszthelyi

NATO scrambled Hungarian Gripens this morning to investigate an unidentified airliner flying through the local airspace, after it failed to answer Hungarian air controllers, according to state-owned news portal hirado.hu.

The Boeing 787-800, which eventually turned out to be flying from India to London, entered Hungarian airspace at 9.42 a.m., and though it did not deviate from its airway it did not communicate with Hungarian air controllers, therefore the Hungarian Air Force was tasked with tailing the airliner and identifying it, the news portal said.

The airliner eventually communicated with Hungarian air controllers at 9.55 a.m. and was allowed to continue unhindered on its way to London, the site added.