Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center to open in summer 2018

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Accent Hotel Management announced today it will open the Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center under a franchise agreement with hotel company Hilton in the summer of 2018, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

A foreign investor is building the HUF 8 billion hotel, Accent Hotel Management told MTI.

The 214-room hotel will be located near the Hungarian State Opera House.

Accent Hotel Management manages 16 hotels with almost 1,600 rooms in Hungary. Its annual revenue exceeds HUF 8.2 bln.