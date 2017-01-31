Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center to open in summer 2018

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 10:13

Hungaryʼs Accent Hotel Management announced today it will open the Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center under a franchise agreement with hotel company Hilton in the summer of 2018, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

A foreign investor is building the HUF 8 billion hotel, Accent Hotel Management told MTI.

The 214-room hotel will be located near the Hungarian State Opera House.

Accent Hotel Management manages 16 hotels with almost 1,600 rooms in Hungary. Its annual revenue exceeds HUF 8.2 bln.

Related articles