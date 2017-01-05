Heavy winds to blow in blizzard, extreme cold

Christian Keszthelyi

A first-grade alert has been issued for the western and eastern parts of Hungary due to extreme weather conditions this evening, including heavy winds and snow, the Hungarian Meteorological Service (OMSZ) said today on its website. Extreme weather conditions are expected for the whole weekend.

Brace yourself Hungary, the real winter is coming.

Tomorrow will see three different types of alert. Extreme cold is expected in the counties of Borsod, Szabolcs, Nógrád, Pest, Heves and Hajdú-Bihar. Borsod and Szabolcs countries are also seen being hit by blizzards tomorrow, while the whole country will see strong winds, except the central part.

The weekend could see even colder temperatures of as low as -20 centigrade (-4 Fahrenheit), with possible snow countrywide from Saturday evening.