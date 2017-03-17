Growing visitor numbers boost Budapest spa revenues

BBJ

With visitor numbers growing by 3% to over 4 million, thermal baths and open-air spas in Budapest saw revenues rising by 14% to HUF 11.5 billion in 2016, Világgazdaság reported today citing data from operator Budapest Spas Zrt. (BGYH).

Although visitor numbers at open-air spas dropped - due to a colder summer and construction work at the Dagály baths ahead of this yearʼs FINA World Aquatics Championships - indoor baths saw visitor numbers growing by 10%. Budapest Spas expects visitor numbers to rise further this year by 2-3%.

Világgazdaság noted that capital expenditures of BGYH come to approximately HUF 5-6 bln a year, receiving no state funding.