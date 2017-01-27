GreenGo offers free registration during smog alert

BBJ

While the smog alert is triggered for Budapest, local electric car-sharing startup GreenGo is offering free registration for its services, which would normally cost HUF 4,900, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“As a responsible and conscious service provider, we feel it to be our responsibility to make the situation [of heavy smog] better with our own tools,” the press statement says. Therefore, until the smog alert is issued, the company says it offers free registration.

In the beginning of the week, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós triggered the smog alert for the capital, which means that cars falling into the 0, 1, 2, 3, or 4 environment level classification cannot be used in the capital between 6 am and 10 pm. Those motorists who fail to keep to the rule can be fined up to HUF 150,000, according to reports.

GreenGo launched Hungary’s first electric car sharing service in the heart of Budapest at the end of November. For those who would like to be part of the service, a downloadable application for iOs and Android smartphones is available, as well as registration on the serviceʼs official website.