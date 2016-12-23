Flybe to add Budapest-London Southend route

British airline Flybe has announced it will launch a Budapest-London Southend (SEN) route as of May 2017, on which it plans to fly a Brazilian Embraer E195 aircraft three times a week, according to press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal by Budapest Airport, the operator of the capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

London’s popularity as a destination from Budapest has stayed high lately, as approximately 1.5 million passengers have flown on the route this year, Budapest Airport said. As of the summer of 2017, five airports in the British capital – Heathrow, Luton, Stansted, Gatwick and Southend – will be available through the flights of six airlines from the Hungarian capital.

The three flights a week are planned to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, primarily aimed at British leisure travelers, offering a new so-called city break destination.

According to Wikipedia, Southend was London’s third-busiest airport during the 1960s and ’70s, until Stansted overtook it. Southend was bought by the Stobart Group in 2008, and has since undergone a development program, including a new terminal and control tower, an extended runway, and connections to central London’s Liverpool Street Station via the Shenfield-Southend line.