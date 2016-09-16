First Air Algerie flight touches down in Budapest

BBJ

The first Air Algerie flight from Algiers touched down at Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport yesterday, according to reports. Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó, who officially “received” the flight, remarked that Budapest is the first CEE destination for the airline.

The new flight is scheduled to fly twice a week between the two capitals, on Thursdays and Sundays, the foreign ministry said yesterday in a press announcement.

Szijjártó recalled that the idea for the direct route emerged in February 2014. The minister noted that relations with Algeria are not only outstanding in the field of politics and economy, but also in the direct connections between the peoples of the two countries. Szijjártó added that Algeria has the biggest Hungarian diaspora in Africa.

In the past year, trade between the two countries amounted to USD 110 million, and the current direct flight could further boost this, the foreign minister said. Hungary has offered 100 scholarships for Algerian students to attend Hungarian universities, his announcement added.