Fatal bus crash: gov’t declares national day of mourning

BBJ

The Hungarian government has declared a national day of mourning today in memory of the victims and survivors of the fatal bus accident in Italy over the weekend.

(Photo: Gergely Botár/kormany.hu)

Hungary’s flag was hoisted at eight o’clock this morning, and will be lowered to half-mast at Kossuth tér in Budapest in the presence of President of the Republic János Áder and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said Bertalan Havasi, the head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister. In schools across the country, instructions have been issued that a commemoration must be held within the framework of a normal class or a special student event, according to official government website kormany.hu. Many schools are flying black flags as a mark of respect.

“Losing young lives, our children, is always the hardest blow for every family, community and nation,” Prime Minister Orbán said in a statement on Saturday. He noted that Hungarian authorities have been instructed to do everything they possible can in order to fully clarify the situation. “In the inapprehensible moments of grief, my prayers are with the families and friends affected by this tragedy,” Orbán’s statement added.

Sixteen people died, and as many as 40 have been injured (one person is in a critical condition and being kept in an artificially induced coma, two people are severely injured, and ten more have serious injuries, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says), after a Hungarian coach, carrying mostly teenagers, crashed and caught fire on the motorway near Verona, in northern Italy, in the early hours of Friday night/Saturday morning. The coach was returning from an annual school ski trip to the French mountains, carrying students, staff and parents from Szinyei Merse Pál Secondary School in Budapest.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has reportedly expressed his condolences to Orbán and the country in a phone call. Gentiloni informed his Hungarian counterpart of all the circumstances related to the accident thus far known, andt that the Italian ambulance service and health care institutions are doing everything they can to provide the best possible care for the injured Hungarians, kormany.hu reported.