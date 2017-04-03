FAO to hold Regional Roundtable in Budapest

Sarah Sunday

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is hosting a Regional Roundtable event this week in Budapest for number crunchers and statisticians in preparation for the decennial agricultural census that is due in 2020.

The roundtable is one of many events that are taking place globally, each with the intention of gathering statisticians together to exchange information and discuss the best ways in which to innovate the upcoming World Programme for the Census of Agriculture 2020 (WCA 2020). Since 1945, the FAO has been collecting information worldwide and every decade has provided a statistical snapshot of global and national agricultural conditions.

The five-day event being held in Budapest will draw national statisticians from up to 52 countries. Presentations will be given by Vladimir Rakhmanin, FAO’s Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, as well as Jairo Casrano, FAO’s Senior Statistician, among others. Over the course of the week, numerous topics will be discussed including crops, livestock, greenhouse gases, demographic and social characteristics, publicity for WCA 2020 and more.

The event runs from today (Monday) until Friday (April 7) at the Radisson Blu Béke Hotel, Teréz krt. 43 in Budapest’s District VI. For more information visit the event website here.