Extreme cold freezes 78 BKK ticket machines

BBJ

Some 78 ticket and pass vending machines for public transport suffered damage due to freezing in extreme low temperatures over the weekend, the Center for Budapest Transport (BKK) announced late Sunday.

Photo: bkk.hu

The vending machines are being repaired today. The printing mechanism, as well as the heating system of the machines, were affected by the freeze. As repair work on a single machine takes around half an hour, the BKK expects all the machines to be fixed by this evening.

The BKK asks passengers on public transport to call customer support if they experience trouble with any of the machines, as their repair is a priority for the firm during cold periods.