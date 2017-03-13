Emirates looking to recruit pilots in Budapest

Christian Keszthelyi

Dubai-based Emirates is looking to recruit commercial pilots in Budapest, with the Hungarian capital featuring as one leg on the airline’s recruitment roadshow around Europe, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The roadshow will arrive in Budapest on March 21-22, offering recruitment information sessions in the Mercure Budapest Buda hotel.

“We are currently recruiting experienced and technically proficient commercial pilots to fly our extensive network of international routes. The position offers an exceptional opportunity for successful commercial pilots to develop their careers on one of the world’s youngest and most modern fleets, with one of the fastest-growing and most profitable airlines,” Emirates said in a press statement related to the recruitment roadshow.

The day’s agenda for candidates will consist of a welcome and simulator brief, simulator assessment (basic flying skills, flight deck management and airmanship), advanced compass test (comprehensive skills and aptitude), and psychometric testing.

Successful candidates will be flown to Dubai for the remainder of the process at a later date.