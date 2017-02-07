EasyJet adds Amsterdam-Budapest flight to schedule

BBJ

The first flight of easyJet on the Amsterdam-Budapest route touched down in Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Monday, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal by airport operator Budapest Airport. The addition is easyJet’s eighth destination from the Hungarian capital.

The British low-cost airline has been expanding its Budapest route network at a fast pace, the press statement observes, as after launching two new destinations – to Venice and Lyon – last year, easyJet has just added another destination to its Budapest schedule.

The Airbus A320 operated by easyJet carries passengers between Budapest and Amsterdam three times a week. Departures from Budapest during the winter schedule period are offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 10:35 each day. After less than two and a half hours, the flight lands at 12:55 at Schiphol, the main international airport of the Netherlands. From there it takes only twenty minutes to reach the central business district of Amsterdam, the press statement notes.

“The new flight of easyJet is an excellent addition to the Budapest route network, as this is the first low-cost connection between the Hungarian capital and Amsterdam. This easyJet service is targeting a new group of travelers, in response to increasing demand for the Budapest-Amsterdam route (which was 26% stronger in 2016 than in 2015),” said Kam Jandu, chief commercial officer of Budapest Airport.

“We are happy to launch the first Amsterdam-Budapest flight of easyJet. With this year-round service, Dutch and Hungarian tourists as well as business travelers can fly between the two cities for an affordable price, using centrally located airports,” said William Vet, commercial manager of easyJet responsible for the Benelux countries.

Vet noted that the number of European cities directly connected with Budapest by easyJet has grown to eight: London Gatwick, Berlin Schönefeld, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Lyon, Basel, Geneva and Venice are all equally accessible for Hungarian passengers.

“The popularity of Hungary as a destination has been steadily increasing among Dutch tourists, and so we are confident that the route will be successful from our side, too,” he added.