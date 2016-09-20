Dutcham to host leadership seminar

BBJ

The Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce (Dutcham) is organizing a leadership seminar on September 22, discussing recent trends in managing stress at both the personal and company level, according to a notice on the Dutcham website.

During the seminar, innovative approaches to employee engagement via stress management will be discussed, among many other topics.

The seminar is recommended to employers who feel concerned about increasing (stress-related) absenteeism rates in their organization and experience the regular occurrence of suggested “quick fixes,” according to Dutcham.

Dutcham recalls that neuroscience can help in understanding how people function and how brains can be rewired in order to reduce stress and become more productive.

The seminar is set to show participants how to effectively deal with stress in a company, and subsequently how to prevent stress-related problems, enhance performance and job satisfaction.

More information about the seminar can be found on the official website of Dutcham.