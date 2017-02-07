Drone accidentally crashes into car on Szabadság bridge

BBJ

A drone went out-of-control and crashed into a car’s windshield on Budapest’s Szabadság híd (Liberty Bridge) on February 3, according to an announcement published on the official website of the Hungarian Police.

A 23-year-old man from Singapore was recording footage with a drone flying over the bridge when connectivity between the aircraft and the remote control was lost, and the drone crashed into the windshield as the car was crossing the bridge, police.hu writes. No personal injuries were recorded.

The Singaporean has been interviewed by the Budapest police department, and will face charges of criminal negligence endangering traffic safety.