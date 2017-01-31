Deutsche Hospitality to open hotel in Budapest

BBJ

Deutsche Hospitality announced yesterday it will open its first hotel in Eastern Europe in Budapest in 2019, using the IntercityHotel brand, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new hotel is being built in the Hungarian capital in a modern building located by the square in front of the city’s Eastern Railway Station (Keleti pályaudvar). It will offer 300 rooms with an interior design by Italian architect Matteo Thun, whose style concept will characterize the next generation of IntercityHotels. The building will have a restaurant, a bar, a conference area and an underground car park with 200 spaces, the press release says.

Although the IntercityHotel brand is mainly focused in Germany, it has been expanding abroad in the recent past. There are now locations in Vienna (Austria), Enschede (Netherlands), Salalah (Oman) and Qingdao (China). Further hotels will be added in Germany and at three more foreign sites in the next few years. Alongside Budapest, the locations that have been earmarked are Leiden (Netherlands) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

“Budapest is a city with a great past and lots of potential. We are delighted that our brand will soon be able to offer a centrally positioned and modern hotel in such an attractive metropolis,” said Joachim Marusczyk, managing director of IntercityHotel GmbH.

The building is owned by the Hamburg-based B&L Group which, as well as acting as the contractual partner in this case, is also currently working with IntercityHotel GmbH to develop three new hotels in Hamburg-Barmbek, Dortmund and Hildesheim. This is the first occasion on which B&L has joined forces with IntercityHotel to implement a project abroad.

“For B&L, the development of the IntercityHotel project in Budapest represents an extraordinarily exciting challenge, which we are delighted to be able to tackle. We are looking forward to working together with Deutsche Hospitality, a partner of many years’ standing, to realize this outstanding hotel property,” said B&L Group managing partner Thorsten Testorp.