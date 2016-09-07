Cornerstone laid for new Budapest Airport hotel

BBJ

Construction of a 5,200 square-meter hotel with 145 rooms started today at Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, a project to be realized through an investment of HUF 3.2 billion, operator Budapest Airport announced today, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The first guest at the Budapest Airport Hotel is expected to be received in around 18 months. The hotel is being built by Market Építő, commissioned by Budapest Airport and Wing Zrt.



The hotel project was launched years ago and extensive effort has already been invested in the project, Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers said today at the laying of the cornerstone of the building.

Lammers said the timing for the start of construction is perfect as traffic has been continuously growing at the airport. He added that passengers at the airport may exceed 11 million by the end of the year, a million more than in the preceding year.