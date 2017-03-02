Construction starts at Budapest airport on Pier B

BBJ

Construction of the 220-meter-long new pier that will be added to Terminal 2B of Ferenc Liszt International Airport has been started by KÉSZ Építő Co. Ltd., according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new passenger pier, which is being financed by operator Budapest Airport in its entirety, is expected to take one and a half years to complete, and will increase the passenger area of Terminal 2B by more than 10,000 sqm.

Pier B is one of the most important elements of the HUF 50 billion BUD 2020 airport development program, said Jost Lammers, the CEO of Budapest Airport. The new pier will ensure significantly more boarding gates, offering 27 boarding options via ten new boarding bridges, the CEO said. “Budapest Airport is financing the project itself, dedicating considerable resources of its own to develop the capital airport gateway to Hungary and to contribute to the Hungarian economy as a whole,” Lammers stressed.

László Szalados, CEO of KÉSZ Építő Co. Ltd., said: “We believe that our return to the airport after the successful completion of SkyCourt in 2011 is not just a mere coincidence. [...] As earlier with SkyCourt, we will make maximum effort with our resources and expertise to construct a first class building that meets all possible requirements without interfering with the daily passenger traffic of the airport,” he added.