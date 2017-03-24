Clocks go forward one hour Sunday

Enikő Jakab

Due to the summer daylight saving time (DST), clocks are due to be moved forward an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 26, affecting the timetables of trains leaving at that time, according to Hungarian news portal vg.hu.

All EU member countries synchronize DST according to Directive 2000/84/EC, and most other European countries – including Norway and Switzerland – also follow that timing, reported U.K. newspaper telegraph.co.uk.

A few European countries don’t use DST at all: Russia, Iceland, Georgia, Armenia and Belarus. Most of the United States began daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on March 12, although across the country each time zone switches at a different time.