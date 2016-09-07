City transport company addresses criticism

BBJ

Answering criticism by Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga, Budapest transport holding BKK said late yesterday that itʼs call for a substitute bus service along the M3 metro line while it undergoes renovation does not exclude domestic bus manufacturers, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Varga was reported yesterday as complaining that the Budapest Public Transport Center (BKK) has “done nothing to establish the conditions for the use of domestically produced buses during the project.”



BKK stressed that the tender is for the supply of a substitute service, not the procurement of buses, adding that it is up to the supplier to decide which buses to use, provided they meet certain technical parameters, MTI reported based on the published statement.

BKK noted in the announcement that the National Bus Procurement Committee – a body established to coordinate purchases by public transport companies with the aim of supporting local industry – has been informed about the aforementioned facts, adding that BKK staff continue to be available for professional consultations, according to MTI.