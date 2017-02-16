Charity cricket event to raise funds for seriously ill kids

Steve Leboeuf

The Hungarian Cricket Association (HCA) is organizing a charity indoor softball cricket tournament in Budapest on Saturday, March 4, to raise funds to aid the Csodalámpa (Magic Lamp) Foundation for seriously ill children. All are welcome to register to play, or to come along to watch and support, with catering provided on site.

The Csodalámpa Foundation has been operating for more than 14 years, fulfilling the dreams of over 3,000 seriously ill children so far by granting them wishes. According to the foundationʼs website, the charity’s mission is to grant 260-300 wishes a year to children aged 3-18 years old who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Funds collected at the cricket event will go to helping even more children see their dreams come true.

Following on from a similar charity event to raise money for victims of the earthquake in Nepal in April 2015, the HCA has committed itself to running the strictly friendly (softball!) tournament to raise funds on this occasion for Csodalámpa. The event will take place on Saturday, March 4, starting from 2 pm and expected to run until approximately 7 pm, at the Semmelweis University Sports Center at Zágrábi utca 14, in Budapestʼs District X.

Prospective players - be they experienced cricketers or novices - can sign up as individuals or as teams of 6-8 players. The teams may be rearranged on the day to provide a more even spread of beginners and serious cricketers, with the focus being very much on playing and raising money, not on hard competition.

The HCA suggests a donation of a minimum HUF 2,000 per player - to be collected at the venue on the day.

Friends and family are welcome to participate, either as players or spectators, with food to be provided at the venue by the Kanálgép food truck.

Those wishing to register as players should contact Fanni Cziráky by e-mail at fanni@hungary4cricket.com by March 1 at the latest. (There may be some scope for late additions to the playing roster on the day, but there is no need to register for those who simply wish to come along and watch or lend their support.)

For updates and more details, also in Hungarian, see the eventʼs Facebook page.