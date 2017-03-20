CEOs in High Heels

BBJ

The Hungarian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France La Hongrie) is hosting the first in its series of businesswoman lunches called “CEOS in High Heels” this year with Emese Danks, executive director of UNICEF Hungary.

The event, on Friday (March 24) is presented in cooperation with the Joint Venture Association, the Hungarian and the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Hungary.

The business lunch runs from noon to 2:30 p.m., at takes place at the Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge’s Belle Vue Room (1051 Budapest, István Széchenyi tér 2). The speech will be given in English, without translation, and will cost members of participating chambers HUF 12,900 HUF + VAT/person, or HUF 16,900 plus VAT to non-members.

Places must be booked by today (Monday, March 20).