BUDPORT invests HUF 1 bln at Budapest airport

MTI – Econews

Aircraft ground handling company BUDPORT Handling is investing HUF 1 billion at Liszt Ferenc International Airport between now and the end of May, the company said on Thursday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The company is using its own funds to purchase equipment including mobile stairways, logistics machinery and technical equipment to service almost any type of aircraft.

The company currently has 100 employees, but this will rise by 150 following the investment.

According to public records, the company had HUF 1.35 bln revenue and HUF 232 million profit in 2015.