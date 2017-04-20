Budapest’s British Embassy moves to new building

Christian Keszthelyi

The British Embassy in Budapest is leaving its old home and moving into new premises after spending seven decades on Harmincad utca in the heart of the city, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The old building on Harmincad utca. (Wikimedia Commons / Antal Gertheis 2012)

The British Embassy is moving out of its building on Harmincad utca today, in the heart of the capital near downtown Vörösmarty tér, into an office building at Füge utca 5-7 in District 2 of the capital.

“This building, which used to be the Dutch Embassy, has been completely renovated to provide the British Embassy, its staff and visitors a modern and fit-for-purpose working environment,” the British Embassy said.

The embassy is scheduled to reopen on April 25. Contact details, such as phone numbers and e-mail addresses, remain the same, the embassy said.