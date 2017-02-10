Budapest to show with own stand at MIPIM 2017

BBJ

Budapest will participate at property market fair MIPIM in Cannes in March this year with an individual stand, striving to show international investors that the Hungarian real estate market is prospering, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

After last yearʼs return to the annual exhibition following a six-year hiatus, Hungary is showing once again in 2017 at the four-day real estate exhibition, conference and networking event. The stand will be run jointly by the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), the Real Estate Developersʼ Roundtable Association (IFK) and the Municipality of Budapest.

More than 5,000 international investors and representatives of financial institutions will participate at this yearʼs exhibition from March 14-17, according to organizer Reed MIDEM.