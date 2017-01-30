Budapest to host AMTS car show in March

BBJ

The International Automobile and Tuning Show (AMTS) will be organized at Budapest’s Hungexpo fair grounds on March 24-26, featuring almost 200 exhibitors, the organizers recently announced.

Approximately 1,500 vehicles will be on display on an area of almost 90,000 sqm, the organizers said. Last year saw almost 2,500 exhibited vehicles drawing 55,000 visitors. The organizers expect visitor numbers to exceed 100,000.

“We are constantly looking for awesome modified cars to include in our repertoire, so if you think your car should be one of them and want to spend an unforgettable long weekend in Hungary, weʼve still got some places left for you,” the organizers say, according to the official website of the event.