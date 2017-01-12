Budapest metro line 3 renovation could start in May-June

BBJ

Renovation of the Hungarian capital’s busiest metro line M3 could start in May-June, as tenders have just been launched for the final construction plans, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós said in an interview on government-leaning commercial channel TV2.

According to the mayor, during the previous round of tendering no winner could be chosen as bidders failed to consider the amount of money available for the renovations, with some bidders’ financial plans exceeding the budget by tens of billions of forints.

The mayor once again dismissed speculation that the condition of the metro line is so bad that traveling on it is dangerous or “life-threatening,” as critics have recently claimed. According to the mayor, such “fear-mongering” shows a “lack of conscience.” However, not only opposition parties but some experts have recently been reported in the Hungarian media as claiming that the line was in a very bad condition and should have been renovated years ago.

One of the most visible opposition campaigns urging a faster start to the renovations was conducted by the Democratic Coalition (DK), when party members applied stickers to the inside of metro cars bearing the office phone number and e-mail address of the mayor, encouraging travelers to put pressure on Tarlós.