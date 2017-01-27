Budapest mayor withdraws smog alert

BBJ

Smog alert for Budapest has been revoked since this morning, however the information grade of the alert is still on due to the unpredictable weather conditions, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

Today the level of smog is expected to be under the critical threshold level, however as of tomorrow afternoon, the quality of the air might worsen, according to reports. Thus, the information grade alert lingers on.

Despite the withdrawn alert, Mayor István Tarlós asked Budapest citizens to use public transport if possible. According to reports, with the registration card of their vehicle, owners can travel by public transport in the capital for free of charge, until the smog stays a determining factor in the capital.