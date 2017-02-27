Budapest joins first worldwide Italian Design Day

BBJ

The Embassy of Italy and the Italian Institute of Culture, in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency of Budapest, will be hosting Italian Design Day on March 2 in over 100 countries across the world, including Hungary, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

On the occasion of Italian Design Day in 100 locations around the world, 100 “ambassadors” of Italian culture (designers, entrepreneurs, journalists, critics, communicators, teachers) will illustrate the concept of excellence as embodied in Italian design.

“The aim of the initiative is to illustrate the history and trends of an industry where the ability of doing and that of the design have been able to express unique excellence in the world,” the press statement says.

The special ambassador for Italian Design Day in Budapest will be Franco Caimi, from Caimi Brevetti S.p.A., a specialist in interior design and home furnishings.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., at the Budapest Music Center, at Mátyás utca 8 in District 9 (with restricted entry).