Budapest bourse takes roadshow to Warsaw

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Stock Exchange was promoting local equity investment opportunities in Warsaw yesterday, the bourse said, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The BSE, partnering with Wood and Company, aims to give Polish investors already active on the Hungarian market a chance to speak in person with executives of BSE-listed companies, such as MOL, OTP, Alteo, Duna House and Graphisoft Park.

Because of their regional proximity, Polish institutional investors are already familiar with the Hungarian market and show “significant interest” in mid-caps as well as companies with the biggest market capitalizations, the BSE said.