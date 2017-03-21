Budapest Airport offers more retail spaces

BBJ

Budapest Airport, operator of the capital’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport, is calling for "expressions of interest" from retail traders to enter its upcoming tender process for outlets in the heart of the shopping environment in the SkyCourt and Terminal 2A.

Budapest Airport’s SkyCourt, the flagship F&B and shopping center where some of the spaces will be tendered this month.



Spanning some 550 square meters, several new five-year contracts are available in Hungarian souvenirs and fine food, fashion and accessories, watches and jewellery, in a move to elevate Budapest’s current retail proposition, Budapest Airport says.

Retailers should present EOIs to retailtender@bud.hu by indicating the tender number the retailer is interested in. Retailers can bid for one, all or a combination of the offered shops. The submission deadline is April 3, 2017.

The RFP containing all relevant information for preparing the bids will be issued after review of all received EOIs.

“In the last two years, we have seen passenger numbers increase by around 23% and with growth forecasts continuing to project best-in-class levels, now is an ideal time for any potential new retailers to join Budapest Airport in what we believe are extremely high-yielding segments of SkyCourt and Terminal 2A,” commented Kam Jandu, Chief Commercial Officer, Budapest Airport. “Our fantastic year to date in 2017 traffic results will play an important role in attracting the dynamic and relevant players we wish to see at Budapest Airport,” Jandu added.