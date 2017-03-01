Budapest Airport cargo soaring at start of the year

BBJ

Budapest Airport recorded significant growth in air cargo traffic during the first month of 2017 at Hungary’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport in what is traditionally the least busy period of the year in cargo, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

January saw a cargo boom of 6,487 tons at the airport, while in the same month in 2016 arriving and departing cargo traffic totaled 5,114 tons. Budapest Airport calculates this amounts to 26.8% growth, taking only air cargo into account, and 37.6% with road freight traffic also included.

The underlying factors include the strong performance of the Hungarian processing industry and exports of high value-added goods such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and vehicle parts, Budapest Airport explains.