Budapest Airport adds more parking spaces

BBJ

Another 600 parking spaces have been added at Hungary’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, operator Budapest Airport announced in a press release issued yesterday.

Only this year, the number of parking spaces at the capital’s airport has grown by 40%, by approximately 1,000 new parking spaces, through investments worth an accumulated HUF 620 million, the press statement noted.

The cars are guaranteed to be protected at maximum security, the press statement notes, as all the parking spaces are CCTV-observed with license plate recognition.

The expansion of parking spaces was needed as their usage has been growing dynamically, in line with the growing traffic observed at the airport in recent months.