Budapest Airport adds ILS to Runway 1

BBJ

Budapest Airport, the operator of Hungary’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, yesterday completed the installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the airportʼs shorter Runway 1, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

The system is currently operating under test conditions, and is expected to be launched before the fogs of fall appear at the airport.

This year alone the company has spent a total of HUF 465 million on installing the new equipment, in the framework of a five-year, HUF 50 billion airport development program.

The longer Runway 2 was already upgraded during the spring.