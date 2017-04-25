Brain Bar Budapest seeks to recruit volunteers

Christian Keszthelyi

Brain Bar Budapest - which describes itself as “the biggest European festival on the future” - is looking for volunteers, recruiting people “to be part of the future and make this yearʼs festival an unforgettable experience,” according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

“Lively, ambitious and unique, Brain Bar Budapest creates the stage for top trendsetters, decision-makers and challengers to exchange ideas in unusual and unrestrained conversation,” claims the website of the event, which takes place this June 1-3.

This year’s lineup for the event features Google’s Principal Scientist Greg Corrado, former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves, CERN physicist James Beacham and dozens more masterminds from around the globe. From the future of AI to the revolution of cities and the media, the connection between sex and technology and the possibility of time travel, the full program for this year’s festival on the future is now available at the new Brain Bar Budapest website.

Every year, Brain Bar Budapest recruits volunteers, as organizers claim the events can only be made possible with a select group of committed volunteers.

“Our volunteers get involved in every aspect of the festival. Working in teams, they support the backstage crew, help with speakers, admissions, registration and more. Our volunteers say it’s a lot of work, but it’s also about being part of something big, part of the future,” Brain Bar Budapest says in an article published on medium.com.

Volunteers can apply by filling out the form available at this website.