Berlin strike grounds five Budapest flights

BBJ

Five flights between Budapest and Berlin have been grounded today due a strike of airport workers in Berlin, according to reports. Services should resume tomorrow as normal.

Airports in Berlin are seeing a strike of ground handling staff, affecting approximately 2,000 people who are demanding higher wages. Flights arriving to and departing from both main airports in the city — Schönefeld and Tegel — have been affected.

The strike started at 4 a.m. this morning and is scheduled to come to a halt at 5 a.m. tomorrow. More than 650 flights have been cancelled due to the strike, while other flights may also see delays.

The latest information is that flights will be taking off tomorrow; however, after a strike a whole day might be needed until schedules are executed in a timely manner, therefore tomorrow should see delays and difficulties, according to Mihály Hardy, communications chief of Budapest Airport Ltd., operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport.