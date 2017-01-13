BBJ publishes ‘Then and Now Retrospective: 1956’

BBJ

The Budapest Business Journal published a supplement today on the 1956 Uprising. The aim is to tell expat businesspeople working and living in Hungary, as well as their families and tourists arriving here, more about the background to, and events of, the revolution.

The slogan on the Chain Bridge reads: Russians go home. (Photo: fortepan.hu)

The supplement, which is richly illustrated, elaborates on the most important events of 1956, discussing the reasons leading up to the outbreak of the Uprising. It walks the reader through the most important places, and introduces some of the emblematic characters involved.

“Although many news items and reports have been published on the 60th anniversary of 1956, there hasn’t been that much in the English language; we hope to, at least partially, fill in some of the gaps with this supplement,” editor-in-chief Robin Marshall said.

The commemorative supplement will be continued in the BBJ in the next issue in two weeks’ time, when the last days of the uprising and its aftermath are covered, and the lingering effects leading right up to the change of regime in 1989.

The supplement was financed by the 1956 Memorial Committee, established for the 60th anniversary of the Uprising, in the framework of The Year of the Hungarian Freedom program series.