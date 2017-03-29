AmCham Hungary with the Virgin Pulse Step Challenge

Sarah Sunday

Beginning on May 24, employees of American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) member companies are being invited to participate in Virgin Pulse’s 10,000 step campaign to improve physical and psychological health.

Almost 50 AmCham companies have taken part in the Global Corporate Challenge (recognized as the largest worldwide health initiative) since late 2015. Now rebranded as the Virgin Pulse Global Challenge, the program will be kicking off this May with new and improved features.

The health promoting scheme is a 100-day journey focused on improving the lifestyle habits of business staff around the world while engaging in friendly competition. Employees will be grouped into teams of seven and will be competing against a daunting 60,000 other teams from more than 1,500 international organizations. Individuals receive the Pulse accelerometer, a wearable device that counts steps and tracks activity which is related to personal electronic devices via Bluetooth.

While the central focus of the challenge is the daily target of taking 10,000 steps, different phases of the challenge will be activated throughout the 100 days, focusing on nutrition, psychological well being and sleep patterns at different times.

AmCham Hungary is offering its members a reduced entry price of EUR 49 per person instead of EUR 65. After the 100 days have been completed, participants will be given 12 months of additional access to the program. In order to learn more, visit the Global Challenge website here or email AmCham senior account member Marcel Horvath at marcel.horvath@virginpulse.com. Horvath will be hosting individual webinar sessions upon request in order to provide further information.