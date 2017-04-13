Alex Farcet to lead NexGen Corporate Innovation Workshop

BBJ

Startup Safary Budapest 2017 is organizing an English-language interactive workshop led by Alex Farcet, co-founder of F6S, Startupbootcamp and Rainmaking Innovation, in the headquarters of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) on April 21.

The workshop will center around how corporates, rather than R&D departments, can manage innovation externally. Organizers expect the workshop will show participants tangible examples and give useful ideas that can be implemented the next day.

The program is only available for the Corporate Innovation / Investor Ticket Type, which also grants access to the Investorsʼ Dinner and the whole program of the Startup Safary Budapest.

With the organization of the two-day startup exhibition Startup Safary Budapest 2017, the Hungarian capital will be offering exclusive access to the offices of the best startups and tech companies in the capital, organizers promise.

For further details see the official web page of the event.