Air quality worsens, info grade smog alert lingers in Bp

Christian Keszthelyi

As the air quality in Budapest deteriorated significantly over the weekend, the “information grade” smog alert is being maintained for the Hungarian capital, according to reports.

The latest data shows that the quality of the air dropped over Sunday night, and though it is expected to somewhat improve today, as of tonight it is seen as further deteriorating, Hungarian online news portal 444.hu reported.

As tomorrow is forecast to see precipitation in the afternoon, including snow in many places, the quality of air is expected to improve, despite the fact that no wind is foreseen.

Mayor István Tarlós once again urged Budapest citizens to opt for public transport rather than driving their own cars.

The smog alert in place for Budapest, which last week restricted some vehicles from using the capital’s roads, was withdrawn on Friday morning, although the “information grade” alert was maintained due to the unpredictable weather conditions.

Actions required at this grade are voluntary, and include moderation of the use of oil-fueled heating devices in suburban areas, as well as the use of individual vehicles, with drivers urged to use public transport instead.