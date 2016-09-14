After delays, tender called for M3 metro renovation

MTI – Econews

The city of Budapest has called a tender for the renovation of the M3 metro line, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós said on commercial radio station Inforádió late yesterday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

The tender has been delayed for months because of questions over funding as well as substitute buses that will operate along the line while it is upgraded.

Tarlós said he had given the management of the cityʼs procurement company until September 12 to prepare the tender or be sacked. A certificate of support from the Prime Ministerʼs Office arrived a little after 11 in the evening on Monday, after which time the management sent the tender invitation to the Public Procurement Authority, he added.

The renovation could start next February or March, Tarlós said, adding that buses for the substitute service must arrive by mid-February.

Originally, the renovation was to have started in November of this year.

Asked when the renovation would be completed, Tarlós said in the spring of 2020 or "possibly at the end of 2019."