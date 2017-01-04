7,900 flats lose heating for a day in Budapest

BBJ

Almost 7,900 flats are going without heating or hot water today in Budapest after a district heating main node was damaged, service provider Főtáv Zrt announced Tuesday, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

Due to maintenance on the damaged node under District 11’s Irinyi József utca, flats in Districts 1, 2 and 11 were set to be cut off from heating and warm water services from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, according to information issued by the provider on Tuesday.

The full list of addresses affected by the disruption can be seen here.

Heavy clouds are expected for today with occasional snow and a maximum temperature of approximately 2°C (35°F), according to weather forecasters.