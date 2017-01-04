Hungary ready to fly through the clouds

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary’s cable network conditions are adequate, while mobile network technologies are excellent for the introduction of advanced cloud-based applications, according to Cisco’s Global Cloud Index (2015–2020) study, a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal reveals.

According to the study, an ongoing effort to forecast the growth of global data center and cloud-based IP traffic, Hungary’s cable network - similarly to the CEE average - is ready to keep up with the latest cloud-based solutions with a more than 2,500 kbps download speed, 1,000 kbps upload speed and 100 ms ping.

However, as far as mobile internet technologies are concerned, Hungary was measured performing above the average in the region in every criterion Cisco investigated. Hungary has the highest average download speed — almost three times more than the regional average — and the second fastest upload speed.

The published data about the country is promising as Cisco expects the cloud to steal the show in the coming few years. The Cisco prognosis says that by 2020, almost 92% of work processes will be executed in cloud-based data centers, leaving the remaining 8% for traditional data centers. Therefore, by 2020, the capacity of data centers is seen rising five-fold, from 382 exabytes to 1.8 zettabytes. According to The Economist, 1 zettabyte is the equivalent of 152 million years of high-definition video.