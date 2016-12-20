Black Friday sales growing in Hungary, research says

Christian Keszthelyi

A total of 2.1 million adult internet users made purchases on Black Friday, out of a population measured at 9.8 million in 2013, primarily buying toys, clothes, IT equipment, and kitchen appliances, according to research conducted by eNet in December. One of the most telling figures is that 30% of Hungarian internet users now actively prepare for this day.

Based on the research, eNet says Black Friday boomed this year. Out of the record 2.1 million buyers, 800,000 purchased goods only through webshops offering discounts; 510,000 shopped only in participating bricks and mortar stores; and 770,000 took advantage of bargains both online and offline.

Originally a U.S. phenomenon, Black Friday is becoming well known here too, as eNet finds: almost all adult Hungarian internet users have heard of it.

Three out of ten make preparations for the day. Approximately 9% of this year’s shoppers claim that they prepare for the sale before it even starts to make sure that they are able to buy what they want, the research says. According to their findings, 21% have a list of products that they actively look for, while more than half (51%) of respondents do not prepare in advance, but do check the offers of the participating stores and webshops. Based on the surveyed users, Hungary seems to favor eMAG, Extreme Digital, H&M, Media Markt, and Tesco, as far as online shopping is concerned during the discount period.

Toys and gifts, as well as sportswear and other clothes, were the most sought after items, with 21% of buyers opting for such items. IT goods, as well as household and kitchen appliances, were of interest to 20% of the buyers. This was closely followed by entertainment electronics at 16%, and drugstore and beauty articles (15%). About 35% of Black Friday shoppers purchased goods (online or offline) for less than HUF 10,000, half of them for HUF 10,000-50,000, and 16% for more than HUF 50,000, eNet added.

When it came to delivery of the products purchased online, courier services remained the favorite on Black Friday, which is also true for Hungarian e-commerce in general. Some 78% opted for courier services, 18% collected articles personally from a shop, 15% went to manned delivery points, 6% used postal delivery, and 5% an automated delivery point, eNet figures show (multiple responses could be given).

The research concludes that while Black Friday was a novelty to Hungarians a couple of years ago, apparently it is becoming a tradition now. “More and more online and offline stores offer an increasing range of goods at bargain prices, and buyers jump at the opportunity. In view of this year’s experiences, the number of Black Friday shoppers could easily exceed the 2.1 million mark in 2017,” eNet says.